Shreyas Shippin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.11 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.11 crore in March 2021 up 5.99% from Rs. 158.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2021 up 686.14% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.44 crore in March 2021 up 346.47% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has increased to Rs. 11.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2020.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 140.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 137.25% returns over the last 6 months and 214.91% over the last 12 months.