Shreyas Shippin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.33 crore, up 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.33 crore in March 2019 up 1.16% from Rs. 158.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2019 down 58.87% from Rs. 23.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.07 crore in March 2019 down 40.22% from Rs. 30.23 crore in March 2018.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.55 in March 2018.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 200.35 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.37% returns over the last 6 months and -61.99% over the last 12 months.