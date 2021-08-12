Shreyas Shippin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 166.96 crore, up 50.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.96 crore in June 2021 up 50.79% from Rs. 110.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.69 crore in June 2021 up 1237.35% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.26 crore in June 2021 up 2596.73% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2020.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has increased to Rs. 39.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.51 in June 2020.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 205.75 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 158.16% returns over the last 6 months and 137.31% over the last 12 months.