Shreyas Shippin Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 142.27 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.27 crore in June 2019 down 5.52% from Rs. 150.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2019 down 134.21% from Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.85 crore in June 2019 down 50.28% from Rs. 15.79 crore in June 2018.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 102.90 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.19% returns over the last 6 months and -78.68% over the last 12 months.