 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shreyas Shippin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.93 crore, down 3.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shreyas Shipping are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.93 crore in December 2022 down 3.97% from Rs. 119.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2022 down 24.48% from Rs. 59.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.03 crore in December 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021.

Shreyas Shipping
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.93 137.62 119.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.93 137.62 119.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.48 24.79 19.56
Depreciation 13.67 10.54 5.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.42 39.22 33.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.36 63.07 60.99
Other Income 3.00 1.88 2.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.36 64.95 63.04
Interest 4.61 4.14 2.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.75 60.81 60.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.75 60.81 60.17
Tax 0.74 0.53 0.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.01 60.28 59.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.01 60.28 59.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.01 60.28 59.60
Equity Share Capital 21.96 21.96 21.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.50 27.45 27.14
Diluted EPS 20.50 27.45 27.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.50 27.45 27.14
Diluted EPS 20.50 27.45 27.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited