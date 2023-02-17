Shreyas Shippin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.93 crore, down 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.93 crore in December 2022 down 3.97% from Rs. 119.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.01 crore in December 2022 down 24.48% from Rs. 59.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.03 crore in December 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021.