English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shreyans Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.59 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyans Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.59 crore in March 2023 up 27.92% from Rs. 177.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.12 crore in March 2023 up 2853.17% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.06 crore in March 2023 up 655.21% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

    Shreyans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

    Shreyans Ind shares closed at 170.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 51.29% over the last 12 months.

    Shreyans Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.59229.42177.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.59229.42177.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.43118.45102.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.010.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.325.385.59
    Power & Fuel41.77----
    Employees Cost22.8616.7914.74
    Depreciation3.243.303.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.2959.1351.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6826.370.39
    Other Income2.140.600.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8226.971.38
    Interest1.101.401.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.7225.57-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.7225.57-0.10
    Tax5.605.410.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1220.16-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1220.16-0.88
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4514.59-0.63
    Diluted EPS17.4514.59-0.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4514.59-0.63
    Diluted EPS17.4514.59-0.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shreyans Ind #Shreyans Industries
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:30 am