Shreyans Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.59 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.59 crore in March 2023 up 27.92% from Rs. 177.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.12 crore in March 2023 up 2853.17% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.06 crore in March 2023 up 655.21% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

Shreyans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 17.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 170.35 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 51.29% over the last 12 months.