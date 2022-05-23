 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shreyans Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyans Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore in March 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 118.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 110.84% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2021.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 128.30 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.

Shreyans Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.92 151.88 118.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.92 151.88 118.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.32 87.63 51.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 -- 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.59 -3.90 6.11
Power & Fuel -- -- 21.29
Employees Cost 14.74 15.88 13.70
Depreciation 3.13 3.23 2.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.74 57.27 18.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 -8.23 5.12
Other Income 0.99 10.99 3.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.38 2.76 9.06
Interest 1.47 1.47 1.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.10 1.29 7.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 1.29 7.23
Tax 0.78 0.17 -0.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.88 1.12 8.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.88 1.12 8.08
Equity Share Capital 13.82 13.82 13.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 0.81 5.85
Diluted EPS -0.63 0.81 5.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 0.81 5.85
Diluted EPS -0.63 0.81 5.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shreyans Ind #Shreyans Industries
first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.