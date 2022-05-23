Shreyans Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyans Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore in March 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 118.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 110.84% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2021.
Shreyans Ind shares closed at 128.30 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shreyans Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|177.92
|151.88
|118.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|177.92
|151.88
|118.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.32
|87.63
|51.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.59
|-3.90
|6.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|21.29
|Employees Cost
|14.74
|15.88
|13.70
|Depreciation
|3.13
|3.23
|2.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.74
|57.27
|18.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|-8.23
|5.12
|Other Income
|0.99
|10.99
|3.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.38
|2.76
|9.06
|Interest
|1.47
|1.47
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|1.29
|7.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|1.29
|7.23
|Tax
|0.78
|0.17
|-0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.88
|1.12
|8.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|1.12
|8.08
|Equity Share Capital
|13.82
|13.82
|13.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.81
|5.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.81
|5.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|0.81
|5.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|0.81
|5.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited