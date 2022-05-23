Shreyans Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.92 crore in March 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 118.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 down 110.84% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022 down 61.94% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2021.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 128.30 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 37.37% over the last 12 months.