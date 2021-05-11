Shreyans Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore in March 2021 down 11.05% from Rs. 133.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021 up 402.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2021 up 111.99% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2020.

Shreyans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2020.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 90.30 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.12% returns over the last 6 months and 18.58% over the last 12 months.