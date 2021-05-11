MARKET NEWS

Shreyans Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyans Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore in March 2021 down 11.05% from Rs. 133.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021 up 402.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2021 up 111.99% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2020.

Shreyans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2020.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 90.30 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.12% returns over the last 6 months and 18.58% over the last 12 months.

Shreyans Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations118.5791.90133.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations118.5791.90133.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials51.0651.6859.94
Purchase of Traded Goods0.07----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.11-2.374.67
Power & Fuel21.29----
Employees Cost13.7013.5314.36
Depreciation2.792.973.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.4235.6451.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.12-9.55-0.37
Other Income3.947.572.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.06-1.982.46
Interest1.841.501.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.23-3.481.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.23-3.481.31
Tax-0.860.75-0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.08-4.231.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.08-4.231.61
Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.85-3.061.16
Diluted EPS5.85-3.061.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.85-3.061.16
Diluted EPS5.85-3.061.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Shreyans Ind #Shreyans Industries
first published: May 11, 2021 08:33 pm

