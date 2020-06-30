Shreyans Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 133.30 crore, down 14.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.30 crore in March 2020 down 14.89% from Rs. 156.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020 down 89.88% from Rs. 15.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2020 down 79.54% from Rs. 27.32 crore in March 2019.

Shreyans Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.50 in March 2019.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 92.05 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.52% returns over the last 6 months and -38.47% over the last 12 months.