    Shreyans Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.81 crore, down 4.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyans Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 187.81 crore in June 2023 down 4.28% from Rs. 196.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.97 crore in June 2023 up 280.89% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.81 crore in June 2023 up 181.31% from Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2022.

    Shreyans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 23.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.07 in June 2022.

    Shreyans Ind shares closed at 215.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.87% returns over the last 6 months and 77.65% over the last 12 months.

    Shreyans Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.81227.59196.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.81227.59196.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.2397.43104.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.542.32-4.27
    Power & Fuel--41.77--
    Employees Cost18.9822.8615.95
    Depreciation3.313.243.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.9231.2965.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9128.6810.95
    Other Income7.592.142.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5030.8213.33
    Interest0.931.101.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.5729.7211.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.5729.7211.82
    Tax10.605.603.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.9724.128.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.9724.128.39
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1317.456.07
    Diluted EPS23.1317.456.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1317.456.07
    Diluted EPS23.1317.456.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

