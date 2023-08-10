Shreyans Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.81 crore, down 4.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.81 crore in June 2023 down 4.28% from Rs. 196.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.97 crore in June 2023 up 280.89% from Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.81 crore in June 2023 up 181.31% from Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2022.

Shreyans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 23.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.07 in June 2022.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 215.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.87% returns over the last 6 months and 77.65% over the last 12 months.