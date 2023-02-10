Shreyans Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore, up 51.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore in December 2022 up 51.06% from Rs. 151.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2022 up 1707.92% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2022 up 405.34% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

Shreyans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2021.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 159.45 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.75% returns over the last 6 months and 43.91% over the last 12 months.