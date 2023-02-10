English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shreyans Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore, up 51.06% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreyans Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore in December 2022 up 51.06% from Rs. 151.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2022 up 1707.92% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.27 crore in December 2022 up 405.34% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

    Shreyans Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.42212.31151.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations229.42212.31151.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.45109.3087.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.06--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.38-4.19-3.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.7916.3615.88
    Depreciation3.303.323.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.1359.8757.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3727.60-8.23
    Other Income0.600.3910.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9727.992.76
    Interest1.401.381.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.5726.611.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.5726.611.29
    Tax5.415.830.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1620.781.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1620.781.12
    Equity Share Capital13.8213.8213.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5915.030.81
    Diluted EPS14.5915.030.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5915.030.81
    Diluted EPS14.5915.030.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited