Shreyans Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 159.13 crore, up 36.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.13 crore in December 2018 up 36.42% from Rs. 116.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2018 up 91.65% from Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.44 crore in December 2018 up 75.32% from Rs. 13.94 crore in December 2017.

Shreyans Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.90 in December 2017.

Shreyans Ind shares closed at 116.00 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.10% over the last 12 months.