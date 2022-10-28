Shrenik Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore, up 48.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.73 crore in September 2022 up 48.07% from Rs. 9.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2022 up 130.47% from Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 up 104.17% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

Shrenik EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

Shrenik shares closed at 1.85 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.