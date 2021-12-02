Shrenik Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore, down 94.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore in September 2021 down 94.74% from Rs. 176.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.58 crore in September 2021 down 284.46% from Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021 down 87.45% from Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2020.

Shrenik shares closed at 1.80 on December 01, 2021 (NSE)