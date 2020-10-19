Shrenik Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 176.16 crore, down 21.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.16 crore in September 2020 down 21.78% from Rs. 225.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2020 down 21.59% from Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2020 up 1.59% from Rs. 9.41 crore in September 2019.

Shrenik EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2019.

Shrenik shares closed at 9.30 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 195.24% returns over the last 6 months and 16.83% over the last 12 months.