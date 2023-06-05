English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shrenik Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.79% from Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 2460% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Shrenik
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0010.8311.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.0010.8311.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.2511.0912.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.5128.83-0.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.030.04
    Depreciation0.17-0.010.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.02-0.200.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-56.96-28.91-0.23
    Other Income55.6130.060.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.351.15-0.16
    Interest1.570.664.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.920.48-4.41
    Exceptional Items0.02----
    P/L Before Tax-2.900.48-4.41
    Tax-0.12---0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.780.48-4.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.780.48-4.14
    Equity Share Capital61.2061.2061.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-1.741.05-1.97
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.01-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.050.01-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.01-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.050.01-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shrenik
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am