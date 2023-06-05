Shrenik Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.79% from Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 2460% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
|Shrenik
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.00
|10.83
|11.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.00
|10.83
|11.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.25
|11.09
|12.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|56.51
|28.83
|-0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.17
|-0.01
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|-0.20
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.96
|-28.91
|-0.23
|Other Income
|55.61
|30.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|1.15
|-0.16
|Interest
|1.57
|0.66
|4.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.92
|0.48
|-4.41
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|0.48
|-4.41
|Tax
|-0.12
|--
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.78
|0.48
|-4.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.78
|0.48
|-4.14
|Equity Share Capital
|61.20
|61.20
|61.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-1.74
|1.05
|-1.97
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited