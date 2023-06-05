Shrenik Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, up 2.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.79% from Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 2460% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.