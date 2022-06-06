 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shrenik Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, down 86.01% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in March 2022 down 86.01% from Rs. 83.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022 down 209.27% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

Shrenik shares closed at 2.30 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.

Shrenik
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.67 8.73 83.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.67 8.73 83.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.39 8.18 81.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.96 -3.02 0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.10
Depreciation 0.21 0.21 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.53 1.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 2.79 -0.25
Other Income 0.07 0.02 3.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 2.81 3.02
Interest 4.25 4.01 4.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.41 -1.19 -1.10
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.16
P/L Before Tax -4.41 -1.19 -1.26
Tax -0.26 -- 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.14 -1.19 -1.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.14 -1.19 -1.34
Equity Share Capital 61.20 61.20 61.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -1.97 -- 12.34
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.02 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.02 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.02 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.02 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:33 am
