Shrenik Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, down 86.01% Y-o-Y
June 06, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in March 2022 down 86.01% from Rs. 83.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022 down 209.27% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.
Shrenik shares closed at 2.30 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|Shrenik
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.67
|8.73
|83.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.67
|8.73
|83.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.39
|8.18
|81.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.96
|-3.02
|0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.53
|1.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|2.79
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|3.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|2.81
|3.02
|Interest
|4.25
|4.01
|4.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.41
|-1.19
|-1.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.41
|-1.19
|-1.26
|Tax
|-0.26
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.14
|-1.19
|-1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.14
|-1.19
|-1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|61.20
|61.20
|61.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-1.97
|--
|12.34
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited