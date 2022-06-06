Shrenik Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore, down 86.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.67 crore in March 2022 down 86.01% from Rs. 83.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2022 down 209.27% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 98.37% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

Shrenik shares closed at 2.30 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.32% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.