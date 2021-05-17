MARKET NEWS

Shrenik Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.46 crore, down 40.23% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.46 crore in March 2021 down 40.23% from Rs. 139.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 down 206.74% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 51.35% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2020.

Shrenik shares closed at 1.95 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -69.29% returns over the last 6 months and -47.72% over the last 12 months.

Shrenik
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations83.4645.26139.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations83.4645.26139.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods81.7344.12135.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.50-3.34-5.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.330.58
Depreciation0.050.480.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.321.552.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.252.115.83
Other Income3.260.480.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.022.595.98
Interest4.124.383.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.10-1.792.01
Exceptional Items-0.160.02--
P/L Before Tax-1.26-1.772.01
Tax0.08-0.410.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.34-1.361.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.34-1.361.26
Equity Share Capital61.2061.2020.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves12.34--54.20
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.02-0.040.13
Diluted EPS-0.02-0.040.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.02-0.020.13
Diluted EPS-0.02-0.040.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2021 12:33 pm

