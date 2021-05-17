Shrenik Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.46 crore, down 40.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.46 crore in March 2021 down 40.23% from Rs. 139.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 down 206.74% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 51.35% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2020.

Shrenik shares closed at 1.95 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -69.29% returns over the last 6 months and -47.72% over the last 12 months.