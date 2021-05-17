Shrenik Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.46 crore, down 40.23% Y-o-Y
May 17, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.46 crore in March 2021 down 40.23% from Rs. 139.64 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021 down 206.74% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 51.35% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2020.
Shrenik shares closed at 1.95 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -69.29% returns over the last 6 months and -47.72% over the last 12 months.
|Shrenik
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.46
|45.26
|139.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.46
|45.26
|139.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|81.73
|44.12
|135.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-3.34
|-5.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.33
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.48
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.32
|1.55
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|2.11
|5.83
|Other Income
|3.26
|0.48
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.02
|2.59
|5.98
|Interest
|4.12
|4.38
|3.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-1.79
|2.01
|Exceptional Items
|-0.16
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|-1.77
|2.01
|Tax
|0.08
|-0.41
|0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|-1.36
|1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|-1.36
|1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|61.20
|61.20
|20.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|12.34
|--
|54.20
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited