    Shrenik Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore, down 28.32% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore in June 2023 down 28.32% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.45 crore in June 2023 down 5814.14% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.55 crore in June 2023 down 2906.36% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.Shrenik shares closed at 1.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.03% returns over the last 6 months and -48.72% over the last 12 months.
    Shrenik
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.6012.0012.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.6012.0012.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.3111.2511.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks109.3056.51-1.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.03
    Depreciation0.100.170.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.201.020.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-109.32-56.961.53
    Other Income60.6655.610.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.65-1.351.53
    Interest0.151.570.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.81-2.920.83
    Exceptional Items1.360.02--
    P/L Before Tax-47.45-2.900.83
    Tax---0.12--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-47.45-2.780.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-47.45-2.780.83
    Equity Share Capital61.2061.2061.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-49.19-1.74-1.14
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-0.050.01
    Diluted EPS-0.77-0.050.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-0.050.01
    Diluted EPS-0.77-0.050.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

