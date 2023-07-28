Shrenik Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore, down 28.32% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.60 12.00 12.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.60 12.00 12.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 8.31 11.25 11.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 109.30 56.51 -1.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.03 Depreciation 0.10 0.17 0.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.20 1.02 0.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -109.32 -56.96 1.53 Other Income 60.66 55.61 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.65 -1.35 1.53 Interest 0.15 1.57 0.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -48.81 -2.92 0.83 Exceptional Items 1.36 0.02 -- P/L Before Tax -47.45 -2.90 0.83 Tax -- -0.12 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -47.45 -2.78 0.83 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -47.45 -2.78 0.83 Equity Share Capital 61.20 61.20 61.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -49.19 -1.74 -1.14 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.77 -0.05 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.05 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.77 -0.05 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.05 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited