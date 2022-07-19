Shrenik Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, down 64.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in June 2022 down 64.86% from Rs. 34.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022 up 123.91% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022 up 640.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Shrenik EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Shrenik shares closed at 2.10 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.84% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.