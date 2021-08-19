Shrenik Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore, down 41.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore in June 2021 down 41.93% from Rs. 58.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2021 down 91.76% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 down 114.1% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2020.

Shrenik shares closed at 1.60 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given -54.29% returns over the last 6 months and -80.98% over the last 12 months.