Shrenik Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 24.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 24.01% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 140.38% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 62.25% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

Shrenik EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Shrenik shares closed at 1.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and -59.21% over the last 12 months.