English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shrenik Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, up 24.01% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 24.01% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 140.38% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 62.25% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

    Shrenik EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

    Shrenik shares closed at 1.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.50% returns over the last 6 months and -59.21% over the last 12 months.

    Shrenik
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.8313.738.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.8313.738.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.0912.418.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.83-0.99-3.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.03
    Depreciation-0.010.180.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-0.20-0.160.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.912.272.79
    Other Income30.06--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.152.272.81
    Interest0.660.574.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.481.70-1.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.481.70-1.19
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.481.70-1.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.481.70-1.19
    Equity Share Capital61.2061.2061.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1.052.92--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.010.03-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.03-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.010.03-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shrenik
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm