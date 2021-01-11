MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shrenik Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore, down 77.52% Y-o-Y

January 11, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shrenik are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore in December 2020 down 77.52% from Rs. 201.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 down 152.73% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2020 down 60.74% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2019.

Shrenik shares closed at 4.30 on January 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -42.44% returns over the last 6 months and -34.45% over the last 12 months.

Close
Shrenik
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations45.26176.16201.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations45.26176.16201.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods44.12171.75187.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.34-4.83-3.87
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.330.340.67
Depreciation0.480.510.33
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.550.369.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.118.027.49
Other Income0.481.03--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.599.057.49
Interest4.385.644.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.793.413.46
Exceptional Items0.02----
P/L Before Tax-1.773.413.46
Tax-0.410.380.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.363.022.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.363.022.57
Equity Share Capital61.2020.4020.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--56.0255.29
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.040.300.25
Diluted EPS-0.040.300.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.300.25
Diluted EPS-0.040.300.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Shrenik
first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:25 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.