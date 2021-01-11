Shrenik Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore, down 77.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.26 crore in December 2020 down 77.52% from Rs. 201.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 down 152.73% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2020 down 60.74% from Rs. 7.82 crore in December 2019.

Shrenik shares closed at 4.30 on January 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -42.44% returns over the last 6 months and -34.45% over the last 12 months.