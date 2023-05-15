English
    Shreeyash Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 161.04% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreeyash Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 161.04% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 630.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 600% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Shreeyash Ind shares closed at 178.10 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Shreeyash Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.650.470.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.650.470.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.600.420.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.030.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.030.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.35-0.02-0.05
    Other Income--0.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.350.03-0.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.350.03-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.350.03-0.05
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.350.03-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.350.03-0.05
    Equity Share Capital0.270.270.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.901.21-1.77
    Diluted EPS-12.901.21-1.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.901.21-1.77
    Diluted EPS-12.901.21-1.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

