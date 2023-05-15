Shreeyash Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 161.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in March 2023 up 161.04% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 630.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 600% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Shreeyash Ind shares closed at 178.10 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months