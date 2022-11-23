Shreevat Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 44.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 44.89% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 50.55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Shreevat Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Shreevat Fin shares closed at 10.45 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.36% returns over the last 6 months and 40.08% over the last 12 months.