Shreevat Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 79.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 79.93% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 93.05% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 92.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Shreevat Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in March 2021.

Shreevat Fin shares closed at 10.01 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)