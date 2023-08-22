Shreevat Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 7.57% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 31.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Shreevat Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Shreevat Fin shares closed at 16.88 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 61.53% returns over the last 6 months and 56.15% over the last 12 months.