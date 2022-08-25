Shreevat Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 21.64% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 55.8% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Shreevat Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Shreevat Fin shares closed at 10.80 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and 62.41% over the last 12 months.