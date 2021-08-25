Shreevat Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 8% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 30.01% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Shreevat Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Shreevat Fin shares closed at 6.99 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.08% returns over the last 6 months and 57.08% over the last 12 months.