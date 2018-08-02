Shreevat Fin standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.21 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.21 0.82 0.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.21 0.82 0.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.93 0.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.72 -0.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.08 0.09 0.08 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.13 0.04 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.47 -0.13 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.47 -0.13 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.47 -0.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.47 -0.13 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.47 -0.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.47 -0.13 Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 9.76 9.78 9.45 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.47 -0.01 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.47 -0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.47 -0.01 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.47 -0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited