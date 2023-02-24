Shreevat Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 21.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.