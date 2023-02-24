Shreevat Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 21.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Shreevat Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Shreevat Fin shares closed at 10.45 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and -29.63% over the last 12 months.