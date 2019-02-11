Shreevat Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 62.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 62.56% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 304.89% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 314.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Shreevat Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

Shreevat Fin shares closed at 9.12 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 130.30% returns over the last 6 months and 108.70% over the last 12 months.