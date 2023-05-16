Shreeoswal Seed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 50.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 50.85% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 115.58% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 74.07% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

Shreeoswal Seed shares closed at 373.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.00% returns over the last 6 months and 329.60% over the last 12 months.