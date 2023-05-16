Shreeoswal Seed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 50.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 50.85% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 115.58% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 74.07% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.
Shreeoswal Seed shares closed at 373.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.00% returns over the last 6 months and 329.60% over the last 12 months.
|Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.75
|27.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.75
|27.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.79
|66.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.62
|-40.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.57
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|0.82
|Other Income
|1.24
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|1.58
|Interest
|0.27
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|1.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|1.11
|Tax
|0.04
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|15.25
|15.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited