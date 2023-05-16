English
    Shreeoswal Seed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 50.85% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2023 down 50.85% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 115.58% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 74.07% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

    Shreeoswal Seed shares closed at 373.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.00% returns over the last 6 months and 329.60% over the last 12 months.

    Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.7527.81
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations0.7527.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.7966.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.62-40.47
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.880.57
    Depreciation0.080.08
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses0.580.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.970.82
    Other Income1.240.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.271.58
    Interest0.270.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.001.11
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax0.001.11
    Tax0.040.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.85
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.85
    Equity Share Capital15.2515.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.56
    Diluted EPS-0.020.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.56
    Diluted EPS-0.020.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 09:42 am