Shreeoswal Seed Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.85 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.85 crore in June 2023 down 28.56% from Rs. 78.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2023 down 52.21% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2023 down 45.47% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2022.

Shreeoswal Seed EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2022.

Shreeoswal Seed shares closed at 347.15 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 220.69% over the last 12 months.