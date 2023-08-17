English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shreeoswal Seed Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.85 crore, down 28.56% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.85 crore in June 2023 down 28.56% from Rs. 78.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2023 down 52.21% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2023 down 45.47% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2022.

    Shreeoswal Seed EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2022.

    Shreeoswal Seed shares closed at 347.15 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.91% returns over the last 6 months and 220.69% over the last 12 months.

    Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.850.7578.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.850.7578.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.2417.7941.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.10-17.6229.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.880.53
    Depreciation0.070.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.580.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.52-0.975.75
    Other Income0.601.240.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.120.275.77
    Interest0.470.270.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.640.005.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.640.005.40
    Tax0.740.041.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.91-0.043.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.91-0.043.99
    Equity Share Capital15.2515.2515.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.25-0.022.62
    Diluted EPS1.25-0.022.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.25-0.022.62
    Diluted EPS1.25-0.022.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Shreeoswal Seed #Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!