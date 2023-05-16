Shreeoswal Seed Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.27 crore, up 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.27 crore in March 2023 up 12.62% from Rs. 23.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 217.91% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 64.63% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022.

Shreeoswal Seed shares closed at 373.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.00% returns over the last 6 months and 329.60% over the last 12 months.