Shreeoswal Seed Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.27 crore, up 12.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.27 crore in March 2023 up 12.62% from Rs. 23.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 217.91% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 64.63% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022.
Shreeoswal Seed shares closed at 373.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.00% returns over the last 6 months and 329.60% over the last 12 months.
|Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.27
|86.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.27
|86.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.39
|140.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.53
|-58.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.83
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|3.12
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|3.14
|Interest
|0.53
|1.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|1.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|1.63
|Tax
|0.10
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|1.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.23
|1.20
|Equity Share Capital
|15.25
|15.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
