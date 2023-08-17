Shreeoswal Seed Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore, down 34.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.32 crore in June 2023 down 34.26% from Rs. 126.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 down 63.68% from Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2023 down 44.12% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2022.

Shreeoswal Seed EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.66 in June 2022.

Shreeoswal Seed shares closed at 347.15 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 245.25% over the last 12 months.