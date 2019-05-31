Shreeom Trades Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 90.72 crore, up 90619.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.72 crore in March 2019 up 90619.9% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 up 116.91% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019 up 473.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Shreeom Trades EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2018.

Shreeom Trades shares closed at 129.60 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)