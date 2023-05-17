English
    Shreeji Translo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.91 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreeji Translogistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.91 crore in March 2023 up 16.1% from Rs. 43.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 up 15.91% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 up 33.25% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.

    Shreeji Translo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2022.

    Shreeji Translo shares closed at 60.37 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months and 37.17% over the last 12 months.

    Shreeji Translogistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.9148.4343.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.9148.4343.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.065.31--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.132.482.12
    Depreciation0.830.901.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.7935.7637.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.103.992.81
    Other Income0.490.140.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.584.132.96
    Interest0.820.990.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.763.142.02
    Exceptional Items----0.62
    P/L Before Tax3.763.142.64
    Tax1.000.790.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.762.352.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.762.352.38
    Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.532.232.27
    Diluted EPS0.532.232.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.532.232.27
    Diluted EPS0.532.232.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:53 am