Shreeji Translo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.91 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.91 crore in March 2023 up 16.1% from Rs. 43.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 up 15.91% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2023 up 33.25% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2022.

Shreeji Translo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2022.

Shreeji Translo shares closed at 60.37 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months and 37.17% over the last 12 months.