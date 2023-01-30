Shreeji Translo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.43 crore, up 12.53% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shreeji Translogistics are:Net Sales at Rs 48.43 crore in December 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 43.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 37.71% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.
Shreeji Translo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2021.
|Shreeji Translo shares closed at 394.95 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.68% returns over the last 6 months and 104.43% over the last 12 months.
|Shreeji Translogistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.43
|42.49
|43.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.43
|42.49
|43.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.31
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.48
|2.31
|2.07
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.82
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.76
|35.85
|37.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.99
|3.51
|2.94
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.22
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.13
|3.74
|3.59
|Interest
|0.99
|0.90
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.14
|2.83
|2.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.41
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.14
|3.25
|2.52
|Tax
|0.79
|0.89
|0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.35
|2.36
|1.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.35
|2.36
|1.71
|Equity Share Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|10.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.23
|2.23
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.23
|2.23
|1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.23
|2.23
|1.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.23
|2.23
|1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited