Shreeji Translo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.28 crore, up 19.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.28 crore in March 2023 up 19.93% from Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 up 5.42% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2023 up 24.54% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2022.

Shreeji Translo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.50 in March 2022.

Shreeji Translo shares closed at 60.37 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.77% returns over the last 6 months and 37.17% over the last 12 months.