Shreeji Translo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.40 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.40 crore in June 2023 up 27.63% from Rs. 46.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2023 up 55.12% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2023 up 29.3% from Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2022.

Shreeji Translo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2022.

Shreeji Translo shares closed at 71.60 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.91% returns over the last 6 months and 54.98% over the last 12 months.