English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shreeji Translo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.40 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shreeji Translogistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.40 crore in June 2023 up 27.63% from Rs. 46.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2023 up 55.12% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2023 up 29.3% from Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2022.

    Shreeji Translo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in June 2022.

    Shreeji Translo shares closed at 71.60 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.91% returns over the last 6 months and 54.98% over the last 12 months.

    Shreeji Translogistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.4054.2846.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.4054.2846.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.319.49--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.942.212.26
    Depreciation0.760.830.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.1437.6739.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.254.084.42
    Other Income0.050.520.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.304.604.65
    Interest1.030.820.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.273.783.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.273.783.71
    Tax1.181.021.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.092.762.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.092.762.65
    Minority Interest0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.102.762.64
    Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.522.52
    Diluted EPS0.770.522.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.770.522.52
    Diluted EPS0.770.522.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shreeji Translo #Shreeji Translogistics #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!