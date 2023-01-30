Shreeji Translo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shreeji Translogistics are:Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore in December 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 44.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 up 41.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 up 14.82% from Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2021.
Shreeji Translo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.
|Shreeji Translo shares closed at 394.95 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.68% returns over the last 6 months and 104.43% over the last 12 months.
|Shreeji Translogistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.14
|49.21
|44.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.14
|49.21
|44.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.31
|5.57
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.51
|2.34
|2.12
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.82
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.96
|36.09
|37.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.46
|4.39
|3.19
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.14
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.60
|4.53
|3.83
|Interest
|0.99
|0.90
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.62
|3.63
|2.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.41
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.62
|4.04
|2.76
|Tax
|0.91
|1.11
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.71
|2.93
|1.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.71
|2.93
|1.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.69
|2.90
|1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|10.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.57
|2.77
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|2.57
|2.77
|1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.57
|2.77
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|2.57
|2.77
|1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited