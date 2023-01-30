 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shreeji Translo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore, up 18.33% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shreeji Translogistics are:Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore in December 2022 up 18.33% from Rs. 44.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2022 up 41.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 up 14.82% from Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2021.
Shreeji Translo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021. Shreeji Translo shares closed at 394.95 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.68% returns over the last 6 months and 104.43% over the last 12 months.
Shreeji Translogistics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations52.1449.2144.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.1449.2144.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods8.315.57--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.512.342.12
Depreciation0.900.820.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.9636.0937.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.464.393.19
Other Income0.140.140.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.604.533.83
Interest0.990.901.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.623.632.76
Exceptional Items--0.41--
P/L Before Tax3.624.042.76
Tax0.911.110.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.712.931.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.712.931.92
Minority Interest--0.00--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.02-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.692.901.90
Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.771.81
Diluted EPS2.572.771.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.572.771.81
Diluted EPS2.572.771.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
