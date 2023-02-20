ShreeGanesh Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, down 36.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2022 down 36.55% from Rs. 19.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 71.66% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 71.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.