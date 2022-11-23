 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Worstex L Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 1787.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Worstex Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 1787.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 600.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Shree Worstex L EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months

Shree Worstex Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.53 1.47 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.53 1.47 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.95 0.83 0.02
Depreciation 0.07 0.11 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.54 0.36 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.97 0.17 0.09
Other Income -- 0.00 -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.97 0.17 0.08
Interest 0.35 0.25 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.62 -0.08 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.62 -0.08 0.08
Tax 0.22 -0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.40 -0.07 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.40 -0.07 0.06
Equity Share Capital 3.14 3.14 3.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2.11 2.11 2.59
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 -0.21 0.18
Diluted EPS 1.28 -0.21 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 -0.21 0.18
Diluted EPS 1.28 -0.21 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 23, 2022