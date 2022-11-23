Shree Worstex L Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 1787.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Worstex Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 1787.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 600.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
Shree Worstex L EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.
|
|Shree Worstex Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.53
|1.47
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.53
|1.47
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.83
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.11
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.36
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.17
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.17
|0.08
|Interest
|0.35
|0.25
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|-0.08
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|-0.08
|0.08
|Tax
|0.22
|-0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.40
|-0.07
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.40
|-0.07
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.14
|3.14
|3.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|2.11
|2.11
|2.59
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.28
|-0.21
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.28
|-0.21
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.28
|-0.21
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.28
|-0.21
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited