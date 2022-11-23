Shree Worstex L Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 1787.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 1787.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 600.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Shree Worstex L EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

