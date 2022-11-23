English
    Shree Worstex L Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 1787.92% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Worstex Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 1787.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 600.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

    Shree Worstex L EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Shree Worstex Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.531.470.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.531.470.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.950.830.02
    Depreciation0.070.11--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.360.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.970.170.09
    Other Income--0.00-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.970.170.08
    Interest0.350.250.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.62-0.080.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.62-0.080.08
    Tax0.22-0.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.40-0.070.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.40-0.070.06
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2.112.112.59
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.28-0.210.18
    Diluted EPS1.28-0.210.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.28-0.210.18
    Diluted EPS1.28-0.210.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:55 pm