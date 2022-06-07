 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Worstex L Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 161.05% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Worstex Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 161.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 493.24% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 709.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

 

Shree Worstex Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.17 -0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.17 -0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.01 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.37 0.21 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 -0.05 -0.46
Other Income -- 0.15 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 0.10 0.11
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 0.10 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 0.10 0.11
Tax -0.12 0.03 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.55 0.07 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.55 0.07 0.14
Equity Share Capital 3.14 3.14 3.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 2.59 2.59 1.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.74 0.22 0.44
Diluted EPS -1.74 0.22 0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.74 0.22 0.44
Diluted EPS -1.74 0.22 0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
